How much Taylor Swift paid to purchase her master recordings? Find out

Taylor Swift has finally melted her frozen past!

Breaking her five-month social media hiatus, the 14-time Grammy winner turned to Instagram to share an excitingly heartwarming news with her fans.

In the post, the Lover crooner shared a series of photographs featuring her posing with the masters of her first six albums.

"You belong with me," she captioned.

The songstress also penned a lengthy, heartfelt letter in which she announced reclaiming her first six albums - Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation.

To purchase the masters of those albums, Swift paid a jaw dropping amount to the previous owner, Shamrock Capital.

How much did Taylor Swift pay to buy her masters?

According to some insiders who spoke to Billboard, Taylor Swift reportedly paid a whopping amount of around $360 million to purchase the masters of her first six albums.

She bought the original recordings from Shamrock Capital, who purchased the albums from Scooter Braun In 2020.

However, the Back to December singer's reps have not confirmed the reports yet.

Why did Taylor Swift not own her masters?

Taylor Swift did not own the masters because her original record label, Big Machine Records, held the ownership under the terms of her contract.

Later, the label was sold to Ithaca Holdings - Scooter Braun's company - in 2019, and the rights to those masters were also transferred without Swift's consent.

This led to a huge feud between the Cruel Summer singer and Braun, following which Swift began re-recording her albums and called them "Taylor's Version."

Till now, the Eras Tour hitmaker has re-recorded four of her six albums that include, Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version), Fearless (Taylor's Version), Speak Now (Taylor's Version), and Red (Taylor's Version).

