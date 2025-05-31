Entertainment

Dua Lipa rings in childhood pal Mia Tomlinson's birthday with moving tribute

The 'Levitating' crooner is set to conclude her third ongoing concert tour 'Radical Optimism' in December this year

Dua Lipa paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to her childhood pal and British actress Mia Tomlinson with a touching tribute.

The Levitating crooner turned to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 31st, to share never-before-seen childhood snapshots featuring herself and her close pal.

She posted a throwback photo of herself and little Mia posing for a picture, wearing yellow and black outfits.

The 29-year-old Albanian singer and songwriter penned a heartfelt caption, writing, "Can’t bloody believe it! 24 years of friendship- getting crazier by the minute – can’t wait to see what happens in the next 30!!!"

"HAPPY 30TH BDAY @miavtomlinson!!!!!! I love you," she also included several cake emojis and a red heart over her heartfelt honor.

Re-shared Lipa's post, Tomlinson reacted to her singer friend’s tribute, stating, "Love you forever my original dance buddy."

What was Dua Lipa's surprise for her fans during Prague's concert tour? 

This post of the globally known musician comes after she delivered an electrifying performance during her Prague concert.

According to media reports, the One Kiss hitmaker stunned her fans when she invited popular Polish-Czech singer Ewa Farna on stage to perform alongside her.

The singer also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the singer-fellow in an Instagram post, captioning, "Beautiful things happened in Prague."

For those unaware, Dua Lipa kicked off her ongoing third concert tour, Radical Optimism, in November 2024 and is set to conclude her shows in December this year.

Through this concert tour, she is promoting her third studio album, Radical Optimism, which she released in May last year. 

