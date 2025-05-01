Ryan Reynolds attends first public event after Travis Kelce unfollowed him

Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds shares an emotional tribute for late father Jim Reynolds

  • May 01, 2025
Ryan Reynolds has attended the first public event after close pal Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce unfollowed him on Instagram.

The Shake it Off crooner’s fans noticed earlier this week that the NFL player has apparently unfollowed the Deadpool actor amid ongoing drama between Taylor and Blake Lively.

On April 30, Ryan celebrated Parkinson’s Awareness Month as a board member of the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

For those unversed, his father Jim Reynolds passed away in 2015 at age 74 after suffering from Parkinson disease.

He took to Instagram and shared pictures from the event.

Ryan penned, “I’ve been a board member of the Michael J. Fox Foundation for nearly 15 years. Every April we make time & space for Parkinson’s Awareness Month. It’s a time for those impacted by Parkinson’s and its symptoms to be seen and their stories heard.”

The Free Guy star shared the struggles of his late father and paid an emotional tribute to him.

He added, “If you’ve scrolled this feed, you know my father had Parkinson’s, and it was hard on him. It was also hard for my mom who was his caregiver. That’s why we’ve shared our own experiences with the disease, and I was honored to speak more about our experience at the Parkinson’s Awareness Month panel as part of the More to Parkinson’s campaign.”

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor was joined by Dr. Fiona Gupta, and Jimmy Choi from the Michael J. Fox Foundation patient council for the panel discussion.

While concluding the post he noted, “Our hope is these conversations put a spotlight on the importance of shared stories and experiences surrounding Parkinson’s-related hallucinations and delusions to raise awareness and reduce stigma around these lesser known symptoms of the disease.”

About Ryan Reynolds, Travis Kelce rift

In the last couple of months, Travis Kelce girlfriend Taylor Swift's name has been making headlines due to Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

The Love Story singer "wasn’t happy with being brought into the legal mess," as per Us Weekly.

Her beau Travis has seemingly unfollowed Ryan due to the ongoing rift between the two.

