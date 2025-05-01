King Charles sums up his cancer journey in two heartbreaking words

King Charles explained the impact of cancer diagnosis in his new emotional message.
The 76-year-old monarch, who was diagnosed with a form of cancer in February, 2024, made a heartbreaking confession while explaining the impact of this deadly disease on the sufferers and their loved ones.
Paying a heartfelt tribute to the organisations working to raise cancer awareness and involved in its cure and research, Charles noted, "Each diagnosis, each new case, will be a daunting and at times frightening experience for those individuals and their loved ones."
He continued, "But as one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity."
The father of Prince William and Harry further noted, "It has certainly given me an even deeper appreciation of the extraordinary work undertaken by the remarkable organisations and individuals gathered here this evening, many of whom I have known, visited and supported over the years."
To uplift the moral of the cancer patients, his majesty added, "what I have long observed during these visits — that the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion."
About the event
King and Queen hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, April 30, to recognise the incredible work of community-based organisations for cancer patients.
The monarch was joined by Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Prince Richard and Birgitte.
At the event, their majesties spent time with representatives from their patronages, including @MacmillanCancer and @MaggiesCentres.