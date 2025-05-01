Royal

Prince Edward honours Queen Elizabeth II in Philadelphia visit

The Duke of Edinburgh marked a two-day trip to the US where he attended youth award programs

  • May 01, 2025
Prince Edward has given a nod to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II in his recent visit to the United States.

The Duke of Edinburgh arrived for his two-day trip to the US in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday, April 29.

Edward latest visit marks a significant British Royal presence in the US as he has taken part in number of "special engagements" assigned by King Charles.

The trip was confirmed last week by Buckingham Palace, where they announced that the 61-year-old Royal will begin his engagements in Newark before travelling to Philadelphia.

Prince Edward's US itinerary

For his first engagement, on Tuesday afternoon, the Duke visited a Newark Public School, where he met with students participating in his Global Award Program.

Marking a historical first-ever visit by a British Royal to Newark school district, he also paid a visit to Science Park High School, meeting several district’s academic high achievers.

On Wednesday, Prince Edward visited Philadelphia, where he took part in a special dedication ceremony at the Benjamin Rush Garden in Centre City.

During the visit, King Charles's younger brother placed a bouquet of flowers at the base of the Bicentennial Bell.

The Bicentennial Bell

The bell, a replica of the Liberty Bell, was gifted to the United States by late Queen Elizabeth II, during her visit to Philadelphia for the 1976 Bicentennial celebration.

Notably, the monument has inscription, which read, "For the people of the United States, from the people of Britain, 4 JULY 1976/ Let Freedom Ring."

