Entertainment

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet get cozy at Lakers game date

Kylie Jenner started dating Timothée Chalamet in 2023, shortly after her split with Travis Scott

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 01, 2025
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet get cozy at Lakers game date
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet get cozy at Lakers game date

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are once again enjoying a game-date!

The loved-up couple was spotted showing affection during a Lakers game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

During the match, the duo, who have been dating since April 2023, could be seen sitting courtside, holding hands and sharing laughs as the LA Lakers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The makeup mogul couldn't keep her hands off boyfriend as she kept a tight grip on Chalamet's left hand and arm while they watched the game.

For the game date, Jenner wore sexy trousers with a low-cut white tank top and designer boots while the Wonka actor donned Timberland boots, faded jeans and a spliced plaid jacket over a Kobe Bryant T-shirt.

They also showed support for the Lakers, with Jenner flashing a hand heart to a player and clapping reluctantly after the Timberwolves scored.


Jenner and Chalamet’s game outing comes after a source dished to PEOPLE that the couple are “very serious.”

The insider further revealed that the pair went through an “intense period” of their relationship earlier this year but are committed to “making it work.”

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet started dating in 2023, shortly after the beauty mogul’s split with the father of her two children, Travis Scott.

Since then, the couple have gone very public with their relationship, often being spotted on date nights, frequently attending events together, supporting each other at award shows, and sharing intimate family moments.

Prince William to make upsetting move for Buckingham Palace as future King

Prince William to make upsetting move for Buckingham Palace as future King
Martin Scorsese to feature Pope Francis's last interview in new documentary

Martin Scorsese to feature Pope Francis's last interview in new documentary

Pittsburgh Pirates fan hospitalised after 21-foot fall during MLB game

Pittsburgh Pirates fan hospitalised after 21-foot fall during MLB game
Lucas Bravo confirms relationship with Shailene Woodley in sweet Instagram post

Lucas Bravo confirms relationship with Shailene Woodley in sweet Instagram post
Martin Scorsese to feature Pope Francis's last interview in new documentary
Martin Scorsese to feature Pope Francis's last interview in new documentary
Lucas Bravo confirms relationship with Shailene Woodley in sweet Instagram post
Lucas Bravo confirms relationship with Shailene Woodley in sweet Instagram post
Selena Gomez announces ‘deluxe’ version of ‘I Said I Love You First’
Selena Gomez announces ‘deluxe’ version of ‘I Said I Love You First’
Ryan Reynolds attends first public event after Travis Kelce unfollowed him
Ryan Reynolds attends first public event after Travis Kelce unfollowed him
Jennifer Lopez ‘rescues’ her ‘Atlas’ hairdresser after horrifying car fire
Jennifer Lopez ‘rescues’ her ‘Atlas’ hairdresser after horrifying car fire
Robert De Niro offers powerful support for daughter’s trans identity
Robert De Niro offers powerful support for daughter’s trans identity
Sabrina Carpenter teases big career move with surprising Lady Gaga connection
Sabrina Carpenter teases big career move with surprising Lady Gaga connection
Selena Gomez spills beans about skipping big wedding tradition with Benny
Selena Gomez spills beans about skipping big wedding tradition with Benny
Jenna Ortega shares new ‘exciting’ project ahead of ‘Wednesday’ release
Jenna Ortega shares new ‘exciting’ project ahead of ‘Wednesday’ release
Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey join Barbra Streisand for her duets album
Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey join Barbra Streisand for her duets album
Michael Bolton opens up about his brain cancer diagnosis
Michael Bolton opens up about his brain cancer diagnosis
Tom Holland strikes pose with Lewis Hamilton at Beverage Forum
Tom Holland strikes pose with Lewis Hamilton at Beverage Forum