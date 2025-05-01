Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet get cozy at Lakers game date

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are once again enjoying a game-date!
The loved-up couple was spotted showing affection during a Lakers game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.
During the match, the duo, who have been dating since April 2023, could be seen sitting courtside, holding hands and sharing laughs as the LA Lakers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The makeup mogul couldn't keep her hands off boyfriend as she kept a tight grip on Chalamet's left hand and arm while they watched the game.
For the game date, Jenner wore sexy trousers with a low-cut white tank top and designer boots while the Wonka actor donned Timberland boots, faded jeans and a spliced plaid jacket over a Kobe Bryant T-shirt.
They also showed support for the Lakers, with Jenner flashing a hand heart to a player and clapping reluctantly after the Timberwolves scored.
Jenner and Chalamet’s game outing comes after a source dished to PEOPLE that the couple are “very serious.”
The insider further revealed that the pair went through an “intense period” of their relationship earlier this year but are committed to “making it work.”
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet started dating in 2023, shortly after the beauty mogul’s split with the father of her two children, Travis Scott.
Since then, the couple have gone very public with their relationship, often being spotted on date nights, frequently attending events together, supporting each other at award shows, and sharing intimate family moments.