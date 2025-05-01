Selena Gomez announces ‘deluxe’ version of ‘I Said I Love You First’

Entertainment

Selena Gomez has announced the “deluxe version” of her joint album with fiancé Benny Blanco.

The Rare Beauty founder and the America music producer released their album, I Said I Love You First, on March 21.

Selena took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 29, to share the delightful news with her fans.

The Only Murders in the Building star said, “The deluxe version of my album with @itsbennyblanco is called "I Said I Love You First...And You Said It Back" and it's out this Friday, 5/2! There are some new songs, some favorites you might recognize, and reimagined songs from the original album.”

She further added, “Can't wait for you to hear them! Thank you to @glorillapimp, @cigsaftersex, @djsliink and of course, benny. Oh, and don't forget to pick out your prom outfit... Talk video out tomorrow night at 9pm PT!!”

As per her announcement, fans can expect “new” singles in the deluxe version.

Fans reaction

A fan commented, “OMG every time you release new music, it's like a chapter of your story, and i love being on this journey with you.”

Another wrote, “Super excited for the deluxe version, keep slaying Selena.”

“You really just keep giving us bops back to back,” a third noted.

The new album of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who have been engaged since December 2024, includes 14 tracks.

