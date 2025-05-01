Royal

Princess Beatrice's husband reacts to William, Kate's intimate anniversary snap

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a romantic photo on April 29, to mark their 14th wedding anniversary

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the husband of Princess Beatrice, has reacted to the intimate wedding anniversary photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a romantic photo from the Island of Mull’s on Tuesday, April 29, to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary.

In the romantic, taken from behind, the future king and Queen could be seen with their arms wrapped around each other's backs, gazing out at the stunning view of the Isle of Mull.

Soon after their post, Princess Beatrice’s husband rushed to their comment section to share his heartfelt reaction, being the only member of the Royal Family to publicly react to Prince William and Kate's 14th wedding anniversary photo.

He simply dropped two heart emojis under the Prince and Princess of Wales’s photo.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding anniversary photo:

Prince William and Princess Kate celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on Tuesday during their two-day joint visit to Scotland.

The royal couple marked the joyous occasion with an intimate photo and a personal message.

"Wonderful to be back on the Isle of Mull. Thank you to everyone for such a warm welcome,” they wrote along the photo.

The sweet message was accompanied by a red heart emoji and their initials "W & C,” standing for William and Catherine.

