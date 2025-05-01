Lucas Bravo confirms relationship with Shailene Woodley in sweet Instagram post

Entertainment

Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo first stirred up romance rumors in last month

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 01, 2025
Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo have confirmed their romance by going Instagram official, sharing cozy photos from a scenic desert getaway in California.

The Emily in Paris star took to his instagram account to share a carousel of images, showcasing his romance with the Ferrari star.

A shared post began with a photo of the "God Is Love" art project on Salvation Mountain.

In shared photos, Woodley—dressed in a blue floral skirt and white top—was seen standing beside various artworks, including a welcome sign for the popular tourist spot.

Another snap featured a selfie of Bravo sporting an orange shirt and a white baseball cap.


The slew of images showed a photo of Bravo posing for a selfie with Woodley while sitting in the grass.

One photo captured the new couple holding hands to depict the lovely bond between them.

The Ticket To Paradise star penned the caption for the post, "Howdy Slab City.”

Soon after he dropped the photo, the fans swamped to the comment section to shower love on the couple.

"Mr Lucas you are lucky to have a beautiful girl like Shailene who is lucky enough to have you too," one fan wrote.

Another commented, “It's nice to see you happy and smiling both of you.”

Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo romance:

Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo first stirred up romance rumors in March when they were spotted together in Paris.

At that time they were photographed holding hands, sharing a hug and draping their arms around one another, smiling as they walked outdoors.

