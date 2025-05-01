Queen Mary receives warm welcome at 'Danner of Denmark' exhibition

Queen Mary was given a warm welcome upon arriving at the Danner of Denmark exhibition.
On Thursday, May 1, her majesty participated in the opening of the special exhibition.
This special exhibition tells the story of Countess Danner, one of the most remarkable women of 19th-century Denmark.
The Royal Family of Denmark also posted crucial details about Mary’s royal engagement on Instagram.
“The flags were raised upon arrival at Frederiksborg Castle in Hillerød, which formed the setting for the opening of the special exhibition ‘Danner of Denmark’. Her Majesty the Queen participated in the official opening of the exhibition, which deals with Countess Danner’s history and the interpretations of the Countess by posterity,” the caption read.
It continued, “The Queen gave a speech in connection with the opening, which also featured a special musical performance, as the Life Guards Music Corps woodwind quartet played the waltz ‘Foraarsblomster’ written for Countess Danner’s 40th birthday in 1855.”
As part of the special exhibition, the Queen “is participating in a new exhibition film, in which the Queen unfolds Countess Danner’s life story through a number of the Countess’s personal and historical objects.”
Queen Mary’s elegant outfit for special exhibition
For the event, Queen Mary wore a stunning ensemble consisting of a purple top from Parada, paired with a black skirt and black heels.
She completed the elegant and timeless look with golden jewellery.