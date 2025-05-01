Royal

Queen Mary receives warm welcome at 'Danner of Denmark' exhibition

The Queen of Denmark, Mary, shares Countess Danner’s life story in a new exhibition film

Queen Mary receives warm welcome at Danner of Denmark exhibition
Queen Mary receives warm welcome at 'Danner of Denmark' exhibition

Queen Mary was given a warm welcome upon arriving at the Danner of Denmark exhibition.

On Thursday, May 1, her majesty participated in the opening of the special exhibition.

This special exhibition tells the story of Countess Danner, one of the most remarkable women of 19th-century Denmark.

The Royal Family of Denmark also posted crucial details about Mary’s royal engagement on Instagram.

“The flags were raised upon arrival at Frederiksborg Castle in Hillerød, which formed the setting for the opening of the special exhibition ‘Danner of Denmark’. Her Majesty the Queen participated in the official opening of the exhibition, which deals with Countess Danner’s history and the interpretations of the Countess by posterity,” the caption read.

It continued, “The Queen gave a speech in connection with the opening, which also featured a special musical performance, as the Life Guards Music Corps woodwind quartet played the waltz ‘Foraarsblomster’ written for Countess Danner’s 40th birthday in 1855.”

As part of the special exhibition, the Queen “is participating in a new exhibition film, in which the Queen unfolds Countess Danner’s life story through a number of the Countess’s personal and historical objects.”

Queen Mary’s elegant outfit for special exhibition

For the event, Queen Mary wore a stunning ensemble consisting of a purple top from Parada, paired with a black skirt and black heels.

She completed the elegant and timeless look with golden jewellery.

Gemini AI upgraded with advanced image creation tools: What to expect

Gemini AI upgraded with advanced image creation tools: What to expect
Borderlands 4 gameplay revealed: Early release confirmed

Borderlands 4 gameplay revealed: Early release confirmed
Sarah Ferguson expresses 'honor' to speak at IDEAS+LEADERS Summit

Sarah Ferguson expresses 'honor' to speak at IDEAS+LEADERS Summit
US measles case tally approaches 900, outbreaks reported in 10 states

US measles case tally approaches 900, outbreaks reported in 10 states
King Charles to mark his second coronation with King Carl, Queen Silvia
King Charles to mark his second coronation with King Carl, Queen Silvia
Prince William makes witty excuse to skip play time with Prince George, Louis
Prince William makes witty excuse to skip play time with Prince George, Louis
Prince Harry's charity faces new blow after member takes unexpected turn
Prince Harry's charity faces new blow after member takes unexpected turn
Princess Ines marks first royal balcony appearance for King Carl Gustaf's big day
Princess Ines marks first royal balcony appearance for King Carl Gustaf's big day
Prince William, Kate Middleton wish ‘happy’ May Day with exciting teaser
Prince William, Kate Middleton wish ‘happy’ May Day with exciting teaser
Prince William to make upsetting move for Buckingham Palace as future King
Prince William to make upsetting move for Buckingham Palace as future King
Princess Beatrice’s husband reacts to William, Kate’s intimate anniversary snap
Princess Beatrice’s husband reacts to William, Kate’s intimate anniversary snap
Prince Edward honours Queen Elizabeth II in Philadelphia visit
Prince Edward honours Queen Elizabeth II in Philadelphia visit
King Charles apologises to Dame Deborah’s parents at Palace reception
King Charles apologises to Dame Deborah’s parents at Palace reception
King Charles sums up his cancer journey in two heartbreaking words
King Charles sums up his cancer journey in two heartbreaking words
King Charles, Queen Camilla pay tribute to cancer care heroes at moving event
King Charles, Queen Camilla pay tribute to cancer care heroes at moving event
Prince William, Kate Middleton express gratitude after ending Scotland visit
Prince William, Kate Middleton express gratitude after ending Scotland visit