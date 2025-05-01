Prince William to make upsetting move for Buckingham Palace as future King

Prince William is likely to break a centuries-old royal tradition after becoming the King.
The Prince of Wales, who is believed to be preparing himself to take the reign as heir to the throne might not move into Buckingham Palace after becoming the king.
A well-placed source told The Times, that the eldest son of King Charles has no seemingly no plans to move to the Royal estate, which has been an official residence of British monarchs since 1837.
As per the insider, Princess Kate and her husband will maintain their current country lifestyle away from central London due to privacy reasons.
The decision is also a reflection of William's concern for his kids life after he takes on the responsibilities of a King.
"He'll be asking, if [the children] are still young when I take on the big job, how do I maintain that privacy?" the source added.
The tipster further stated, "I'm pretty sure that they won't move into BP. You can't imagine him saying, 'Great, let's move back to central London,'"