Bae Doona shares honest motivation behind maintaining her weight

Bae Doona has revealed the secret motivation behind keeping a well-maintained figure.
On April 30, Wednesday, the Sense8 actress made an appearance on YouTube channel Vivo TV, for the promotion of her highly-awaited upcoming rom-com film Virus.
During a conversation with hosts Song Eun-I and Kim Sook, Doona received a question from a viewer, who was seemingly struggling with their weight.
When asked how she maintains weight after more than 25 years in the industry, the Stranger actress gave a realistic reply.
Doona shared that maintaining her weight is part of the deal as an actress, noting, "Honestly, I think that's actually the power of deposit [money]."
Continuing the conversation, she expressed her reluctance on losing weight for beauty purposes.
Known for her slim figure, the 45-year-old revealed, "For those of us whose careers required us to be in shape, like actors, it makes sense, you have to fit into your costume sometimes, so you have no choice but to set your weight to the standard."
While talking about her workout routine, Doona shared that to maintain her figure, she does cardio twice a day and keeps up with the routine for five to six days a week.
Teasingly, she added if a photo-shoot is coming up and if the money is good then she would lose two kilograms easily.
Bae Doona upcoming rom-com
Virus will be released in theatres on May 7, and follows the story of a messy blind date between translator Ok Taek-sun, played by Baek Doona, and researcher Nam Soo-pil, portrayed by Son Seok-gu.