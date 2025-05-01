Entertainment

Bae Doona shares honest motivation behind maintaining her weight

South Korean actress Bae Doona has revealed one thing that can motivate her to lose weight quickly

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 01, 2025
Bae Doona shares honest motivation behind maintaining her weight
Bae Doona shares honest motivation behind maintaining her weight

Bae Doona has revealed the secret motivation behind keeping a well-maintained figure.

On April 30, Wednesday, the Sense8 actress made an appearance on YouTube channel Vivo TV, for the promotion of her highly-awaited upcoming rom-com film Virus.

During a conversation with hosts Song Eun-I and Kim Sook, Doona received a question from a viewer, who was seemingly struggling with their weight.

When asked how she maintains weight after more than 25 years in the industry, the Stranger actress gave a realistic reply.

Doona shared that maintaining her weight is part of the deal as an actress, noting, "Honestly, I think that's actually the power of deposit [money]."

Continuing the conversation, she expressed her reluctance on losing weight for beauty purposes.

Known for her slim figure, the 45-year-old revealed, "For those of us whose careers required us to be in shape, like actors, it makes sense, you have to fit into your costume sometimes, so you have no choice but to set your weight to the standard."

While talking about her workout routine, Doona shared that to maintain her figure, she does cardio twice a day and keeps up with the routine for five to six days a week.

Teasingly, she added if a photo-shoot is coming up and if the money is good then she would lose two kilograms easily.

Bae Doona upcoming rom-com

Virus will be released in theatres on May 7, and follows the story of a messy blind date between translator Ok Taek-sun, played by Baek Doona, and researcher Nam Soo-pil, portrayed by Son Seok-gu.

Prince William to make upsetting move for Buckingham Palace as future King

Prince William to make upsetting move for Buckingham Palace as future King
Martin Scorsese to feature Pope Francis's last interview in new documentary

Martin Scorsese to feature Pope Francis's last interview in new documentary

Pittsburgh Pirates fan hospitalised after 21-foot fall during MLB game

Pittsburgh Pirates fan hospitalised after 21-foot fall during MLB game
Lucas Bravo confirms relationship with Shailene Woodley in sweet Instagram post

Lucas Bravo confirms relationship with Shailene Woodley in sweet Instagram post
Martin Scorsese to feature Pope Francis's last interview in new documentary
Martin Scorsese to feature Pope Francis's last interview in new documentary
Lucas Bravo confirms relationship with Shailene Woodley in sweet Instagram post
Lucas Bravo confirms relationship with Shailene Woodley in sweet Instagram post
Selena Gomez announces ‘deluxe’ version of ‘I Said I Love You First’
Selena Gomez announces ‘deluxe’ version of ‘I Said I Love You First’
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet get cozy at Lakers game date
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet get cozy at Lakers game date
Ryan Reynolds attends first public event after Travis Kelce unfollowed him
Ryan Reynolds attends first public event after Travis Kelce unfollowed him
Jennifer Lopez ‘rescues’ her ‘Atlas’ hairdresser after horrifying car fire
Jennifer Lopez ‘rescues’ her ‘Atlas’ hairdresser after horrifying car fire
Robert De Niro offers powerful support for daughter’s trans identity
Robert De Niro offers powerful support for daughter’s trans identity
Sabrina Carpenter teases big career move with surprising Lady Gaga connection
Sabrina Carpenter teases big career move with surprising Lady Gaga connection
Selena Gomez spills beans about skipping big wedding tradition with Benny
Selena Gomez spills beans about skipping big wedding tradition with Benny
Jenna Ortega shares new ‘exciting’ project ahead of ‘Wednesday’ release
Jenna Ortega shares new ‘exciting’ project ahead of ‘Wednesday’ release
Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey join Barbra Streisand for her duets album
Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey join Barbra Streisand for her duets album
Michael Bolton opens up about his brain cancer diagnosis
Michael Bolton opens up about his brain cancer diagnosis