Pittsburgh Pirates fan hospitalised after 21-foot fall during MLB game

Pittsburgh Pirates fan injured seriously after falling from 21-foot Clemente Wall at PNC Park.
According to CNN, a Major League Baseball (MLB) game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs experienced a tragic incident after a fan fell from the field wall right after Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run double in the seventh inning.
Fans started waving anxiously for the medical team while pointing at a man who fell onto the warning track.
Players from both teams were visibly worried about the man as they kneel down on the ground.
The Pirates issued a statement saying, “Tonight, during the seventh inning of the game at PNC Park, an adult male fell from the right field bleachers onto the field of play. Pittsburgh EMS, as well as the Pirates and Cubs athletic training teams and other PNC Park personnel, reacted and responded immediately and administered care.”
“He was transported to Allegheny General Hospital. No further information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” it added.
Later, ESPN reported that Pittsburgh Public Safety, which includes Pittsburgh Police and EMS, in a post on X late on Wednesday, revealed that the man is in critical condition and the police were investigating the incident.