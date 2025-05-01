Royal

Prince William, Kate Middleton wish ‘happy’ May Day with exciting teaser

The Prince and Princess of Wales' exciting post comes after their two-day visit to the Scottish Isles

Prince William and Kate Middleton are wishing everyone a very happy May Day but with an exciting hint!

The Prince and Princess of Wales took to their Instagram handle on Wednesday, May 1, to mark the beginning of summer with a cheerful message.

"Happy May Day,” the couple wrote in the caption.

However, this is not all as the future king and queen have also shared an exiting video alongside their message, sparking excitement among royal fans.

The aesthetic video, featured multiple cinematic shots of lakes, blooming cherry blossoms, tulips, and leaves, with serene music playing in the background.


The video concluded with the text "Mother Nature," which was followed by the Kensington Palace logo on a black screen.

"Coming soon,” the Prince and Princess of Wales further added in the caption along with camera emoji, leaving many wondering what they might be planning to reveal in the near future.

The post fueled anticipation about potential upcoming projects or announcements from the Kensington Palace.

Fan's reaction

Many royal fans rushed to the comments section to express their excitement and speculate about the Prince William and Kate Middleton's plans.

“Ooooh this is exciting!! Can’t wait to find out what this is about!” one wrote.

While another added, “So excited about this.”

“Very Excited for this!” the third penned.

The fourth guessed, “I think it’s their anniversary documentary.”

Prince William and Kate's exciting post comes right after their two-day visit to the Scottish Isles, which coincided with their 14th wedding anniversary.

