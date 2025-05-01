Princess Ines marks first royal balcony appearance for King Carl Gustaf's big day

Baby Princess Ines of Sweden made her charming royal balcony debut during the celebrations of her grandfather King Carl XVI Gustaf’s birthday.
The Swedish Monarch rang in his 79th birthday on April 30.
King Carl Gustaf celebrated his big day with a traditional celebration by the Armed Forces in the outer courtyard of the Royal Palace in Stockholm.
The Swedish royal also marked balcony appearance to commemorate the milestone event.
The birthday celebrated by the Swedish royal family, which expanded in February when Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia welcomed their fourth child and first daughter, Princess Ines Marie Lilian Silvia.
Princess Sofia holding Princess Ines in her arms while marking the first appearance on the terrace of the royal residence on Wednesday, where they donned a co-ordinated white outfits.
Ines' big brothers Alexander and Gabriel joined the royal family, but Julian wasn't captured in a picture.
The royal couple was already parents to sons Prince Alexander, 9, Prince Gabriel, 7, and Prince Julian, 4.
Swedish Royal members at King Carl Gustaf birthday:
To celebrate, King Carl XVI Gustaf's birthday, Prince Carl Philip, 45, and Crown Princess Victoria participating in the official entry on the courtyard.
They later joined rest of the family, including Queen Silvia, Victoria's husband Prince Daniel and their kids, Princess Estelle, 13, and Prince Oscar, 9, Princess Sofia and three of her four children, and Princess Madeleine and her husband Christopher O'Neill alongside their kids Princess Leonore, 11, Prince Nicolas, 9, and Princess Adrienne, 7.