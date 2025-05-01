Royal

King Charles to mark his second coronation with King Carl, Queen Silvia

King Carl, Queen Silvia set to join King Charles, Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle for tree-planting ceremony

  May 01, 2025
King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to celebrate their second anniversary of Coronation with King Carl and Queen Silvia at Windsor Castle.

As per GB News, the British monarch and the Queen consort of the UK will be joined by special royal guests for a tree-planting ceremony on May 1.

The Swedish royal couple travelled to Windsor Castle to take part in the coronation anniversary celebration.

They will plant a Swedish oak tree in the Home Park of Windsor Castle. King Carl and Queen Silvia gifted the special tree to Charles and Camilla.

This milestone anniversary holds significant meaning for the royal couple. It comes after his majesty was diagnosed with cancer less than a year after his Coronation.

Buckingham Palace announced in February 2024 that Charles had to take a break from royal duties due to cancer diagnosis.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s father resumed royal engagements in April 2024, and has continued making public appearances over the last 12 months.

King Charles, Queen Camilla holds reception at Palace

King Charles and Queen Camilla recently held a reception at Buckingham Palace to honour organisations dedicated to raising awareness about cancer.

Some of the guests who attended the reception included the Duchess of York, Wes Streeting the health secretary, Victoria Derbyshire, Richard E Grant, Amy Dowden, Adele Roberts, Ashley Cain and Lorraine Kelly.

