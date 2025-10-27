Prince William unveils Earthshot Awards finalists shaping waste-free world

Prince William has given a well-deserved shoutout to the finalists for the 2025 Earthshot Prize's category "Build a Waste-free World" a week before the ceremony.
On Monday, October 27, the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales called for a world without waste.
Sharing a detailed video about the finalists, the social media post was captioned, "The Earthshot Prize to Build a Waste-Free World awards the most outstanding efforts to meet" the crucial challenge of having no waste.
The first finalist from the list of "Build a Waste-free World" was ATRenew (China), which has its focus on using AI and tech to make reusing electronics the new normal.
Lagos Fashion Week (Nigeria) was the second in the list, as it's "holding fashion houses accountable by securing their commitment to sustainability, ensuring responsible practices throughout the supply chain."
Quay Quarter Tower (Australia) in Sydney is the world's first upcycled skyscraper and "has proved the value of regeneration over demolition," making it the third and final finalist of the category.
The winners of all categories will be announced at The Earthshot Prize Awards in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 5, which Prince William is set to attend.
William will be in attendance with pop star Kylie Minogue and former F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel for his multi-million dollar environmental prize.
The British heir to the throne launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020 with the aim of finding innovative solutions to pressing environmental problems.