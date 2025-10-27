Buckingham Palace shares first statement after King Charles' Lichfield visit 

The British Royal Family has shared its first statement after King Charles III celebrated the local community during his surprise visit to Lichfield.
His Majesty received a warm welcome outside the Cathedral Church upon his arrival in the city for his prestigious visit on Monday, October 27.
"What a wonderful welcome to Lichfield! Thank you to all who waited outside the Cathedral to say hello," King Charles' office captioned their post.
They continued in the brief statement, "The King was celebrating the local community and heritage skills around the Fenland Black Oak Table, crafted from a Jubilee Oak that had lain undisturbed in peat for 5,000 years."
"The table has hosted numerous groups from across the region, including the Liberty Jamboree, MusicShare, and volunteers from the Cathedral's embroiderers and the City’s Foodbank," Buckingham Palace shared.
During his tour to Lichfield, the King viewed the Table for the Nation carving, which is made from 5,000-year-old black oak and is on display in Lichfield for a year.
He then travelled to the arboretum, where he laid flowers to honour LGBTQ+ people who have served in the military.