Royal

Buckingham Palace shares first statement after King Charles' Lichfield visit

King Charles III pays surprise visit to Lichfield Cathedral for key Royal event

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Buckingham Palace shares first statement after King Charles' Lichfield visit 

The British Royal Family has shared its first statement after King Charles III celebrated the local community during his surprise visit to Lichfield.

His Majesty received a warm welcome outside the Cathedral Church upon his arrival in the city for his prestigious visit on Monday, October 27.

"What a wonderful welcome to Lichfield! Thank you to all who waited outside the Cathedral to say hello," King Charles' office captioned their post. 

They continued in the brief statement, "The King was celebrating the local community and heritage skills around the Fenland Black Oak Table, crafted from a Jubilee Oak that had lain undisturbed in peat for 5,000 years."

"The table has hosted numerous groups from across the region, including the Liberty Jamboree, MusicShare, and volunteers from the Cathedral's embroiderers and the City’s Foodbank," Buckingham Palace shared. 

During his tour to Lichfield, the King viewed the Table for the Nation carving, which is made from 5,000-year-old black oak and is on display in Lichfield for a year.

He then travelled to the arboretum, where he laid flowers to honour LGBTQ+ people who have served in the military.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Prince William unveils Earthshot Awards finalists shaping waste-free world

Prince William unveils Earthshot Awards finalists shaping waste-free world
The Prince of Wales is continuing his efforts for a sustainable world as he introduced finalists for the 'Build a Waste-free World' category

Princess Kate extends quiet support to Beatrice, Eugenie amid Prince Andrew's chaos

Princess Kate extends quiet support to Beatrice, Eugenie amid Prince Andrew's chaos
Prince William and Princess Kate have a hostile relationship with Prince Andrew amid ongoing scrutiny

King Philippe, Queen Mathilde arrive in Holy See for pious state visit

King Philippe, Queen Mathilde arrive in Holy See for pious state visit
The Belgium Royal Family shares important update on King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's visit

King Charles' heartwarming gesture to late cricket legend's family revealed

King Charles' heartwarming gesture to late cricket legend's family revealed
Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52 in 2022 due to a heart attack while holidaying in Thailand

Prince William, Kate Middleton set firm boundary as Andrew's drama deepens

Prince William, Kate Middleton set firm boundary as Andrew's drama deepens
Prince Andrew announced giving up his Duke of York title in October this year

King Charles to pay tribute at historic memorial for excluded veterans

King Charles to pay tribute at historic memorial for excluded veterans
King Charles to attend landmark ceremony honoring veterans once silenced by service ban

Queen Mathilde delivers emotional speech at global event in Rome

Queen Mathilde delivers emotional speech at global event in Rome
Queen Mathilde exudes elegance and timeless beauty at Daring Peace forum in Rome

Queen Rania brings fairytale glam to Council of Nation event

Queen Rania brings fairytale glam to Council of Nation event
The Queen of Jordan turned heads as made an appearance at the second regular session of the Council of the Nation

Meghan Markle ‘jealous’ as Victoria Beckham ‘overshadows’ her with strategic move

Meghan Markle ‘jealous’ as Victoria Beckham ‘overshadows’ her with strategic move
Victoria Beckham’s 'success' steals spotlight from Meghan Markle's Netflix projects

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson to leave Royal Lodge on one bold condition

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson to leave Royal Lodge on one bold condition
The disgraced royal and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have agreed to leave Royal Lodge amid mounting pressure

King Frederik, Queen Mary to make history with Royal Couple's Awards 2025

King Frederik, Queen Mary to make history with Royal Couple's Awards 2025
Queen Mary and King Frederik set to present the Royal Couple's Awards 'for the first time'

Prince William shares update after finding common ground with Charles, Harry

Prince William shares update after finding common ground with Charles, Harry
The Prince of Wales united with Prince Harry and King Charles over social cause