Princess Kate extends quiet support to Beatrice, Eugenie amid Prince Andrew's chaos

Princess Kate is said to be offering quiet support to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as they navigate renewed public scrutiny surrounding their father, Prince Andrew.
As per Closer Magazine, a source shared that the Princess of Wales shared a cordial but not particularly close bond with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, though not part of her inner circle, their relationship remains warm and marked by mutual respect.
A source said, “Kate doesn’t see Beatrice and Eugenie as part of her inner circle in the way she does with her own family or even Zara [Tindall]. But there’s no animosity there. It’s a positive, functional relationship with real moments of support.”
The insider went on to say, “Kate hopes the current tidal wave of attention over the scandal dies down for Beatrice and Eugenie – she only wants the best for them and hates the idea of them suffering because of their parents’ mistakes.”
A tipster also shared that William and Kate have had to handle matters surrounding Prince Andrew with sensitivity, something that’s been challenging for Beatrice and Eugenie.
Notably, the update came after Prince William and Princess Kate have a hostile relationship with Prince Andrew, driven by his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and recent claims from his accuser.