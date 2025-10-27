Royal

Princess Kate extends quiet support to Beatrice, Eugenie amid Prince Andrew's chaos

Prince William and Princess Kate have a hostile relationship with Prince Andrew amid ongoing scrutiny

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Princess Kate is said to be offering quiet support to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as they navigate renewed public scrutiny surrounding their father, Prince Andrew.

As per Closer Magazine, a source shared that the Princess of Wales shared a cordial but not particularly close bond with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, though not part of her inner circle, their relationship remains warm and marked by mutual respect.

A source said, “Kate doesn’t see Beatrice and Eugenie as part of her inner circle in the way she does with her own family or even Zara [Tindall]. But there’s no animosity there. It’s a positive, functional relationship with real moments of support.”

The insider went on to say, “Kate hopes the current tidal wave of attention over the scandal dies down for Beatrice and Eugenie – she only wants the best for them and hates the idea of them suffering because of their parents’ mistakes.”

A tipster also shared that William and Kate have had to handle matters surrounding Prince Andrew with sensitivity, something that’s been challenging for Beatrice and Eugenie.

Notably, the update came after Prince William and Princess Kate have a hostile relationship with Prince Andrew, driven by his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and recent claims from his accuser.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Buckingham Palace shares first statement after King Charles' Lichfield visit

Buckingham Palace shares first statement after King Charles' Lichfield visit
King Charles III pays surprise visit to Lichfield Cathedral for key Royal event

King Philippe, Queen Mathilde arrive in Holy See for pious state visit

King Philippe, Queen Mathilde arrive in Holy See for pious state visit
The Belgium Royal Family shares important update on King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's visit

King Charles' heartwarming gesture to late cricket legend's family revealed

King Charles' heartwarming gesture to late cricket legend's family revealed
Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52 in 2022 due to a heart attack while holidaying in Thailand

Prince William, Kate Middleton set firm boundary as Andrew's drama deepens

Prince William, Kate Middleton set firm boundary as Andrew's drama deepens
Prince Andrew announced giving up his Duke of York title in October this year

King Charles to pay tribute at historic memorial for excluded veterans

King Charles to pay tribute at historic memorial for excluded veterans
King Charles to attend landmark ceremony honoring veterans once silenced by service ban

Queen Mathilde delivers emotional speech at global event in Rome

Queen Mathilde delivers emotional speech at global event in Rome
Queen Mathilde exudes elegance and timeless beauty at Daring Peace forum in Rome

Queen Rania brings fairytale glam to Council of Nation event

Queen Rania brings fairytale glam to Council of Nation event
The Queen of Jordan turned heads as made an appearance at the second regular session of the Council of the Nation

Meghan Markle ‘jealous’ as Victoria Beckham ‘overshadows’ her with strategic move

Meghan Markle ‘jealous’ as Victoria Beckham ‘overshadows’ her with strategic move
Victoria Beckham’s 'success' steals spotlight from Meghan Markle's Netflix projects

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson to leave Royal Lodge on one bold condition

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson to leave Royal Lodge on one bold condition
The disgraced royal and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have agreed to leave Royal Lodge amid mounting pressure

King Frederik, Queen Mary to make history with Royal Couple's Awards 2025

King Frederik, Queen Mary to make history with Royal Couple's Awards 2025
Queen Mary and King Frederik set to present the Royal Couple's Awards 'for the first time'

Prince William shares update after finding common ground with Charles, Harry

Prince William shares update after finding common ground with Charles, Harry
The Prince of Wales united with Prince Harry and King Charles over social cause

Prince Harry's rare talent revealed in exciting new video shared by Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's rare talent revealed in exciting new video shared by Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle offers a peek into Prince Harry's amazing talent just days before Halloween