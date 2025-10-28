Prince Andrew's meeting with Epstein, Maxwell, Weisntine at Royal Lodge confirmed

Prince Andrew is facing renewed scrutiny after reports surfaced that he hosted Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Harvey Weinstein at his Royal Lodge residence.
As per BBC News, the trio attended Princess Beatrice’s 18th birthday masked ball at the Windsor estate in 2006, just two months after Epstein was charged with sexually assaulting a minor.
Earlier reports claimed they went to Windsor Castle, but it’s now revealed they were hosted at Prince Andrew’s private home.
The reports made it clear that Epstein, Maxwell and Weinstein visited Royal Lodge before the main party, which took place in the state rooms of Windsor Castle and involved a champagne reception and banquet.
According to the outlet, the location was verified by matching the trees and patio wall in a past photo of the trio with other images of Royal Lodge. Epstein was arrested in Florida just eight days later.
In 2009, speaking at BBC Newsnight, Prince Andrew was questioned about why he invited Epstein to his daughter's 18th birthday two months after the US arrest warrant was issued.
Andrew replied, "Certainly I wasn't aware when the invitation was issued what was going on in the United States and I wasn't aware until the media picked up on it because he never said anything about it."
To note Prince Andrew faced the scrutiny as he gave up his titles earlier this month amid renewed scrutiny over his ties to Epstein after Virginia Giuffre’s memoir alleged she had sex with him on three occasions, including once with Epstein and several other young women.