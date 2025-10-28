King Frederik, Queen Mary present Royal Couple’s Awards 'for first time'

King Frederik and Queen Mary finally presented the 2025 Royal Couple’s Awards “for first time” after ascending the Danish throne.
On October 27, 2025, the Royal Couple’s Awards Ceremony (Kongeparrets Priser 2025) took place in the Riding Hall at Værket in Randers.
A few hours ahead of the award show, Royal Family posted a shared an update about the romantic couple.
The statement read, “Many people came out to welcome Their Majesties the King and Queen to Randers, where on Monday evening Their Majesties will present the Royal Couple's Prizes for the Work.”
It continued, “Around the city, The Royal Couple met citizens and local forces that contribute to the city's community, culture and well-being in the municipality. At Randers Health Center, families told about their experiences, while the city's art and music set the mood elsewhere.”
While concluding the message, the Palace noted, “Their Majesties saw, among other things, the sculptures Bar Roma and The Jutland Stallion and experienced an excerpt from Randers Theatre's performance It's true. “
This year marks the first presentation of the Royal Couple’s Awards.
After the succession to the throne, the Crown Prince Couple’s Awards became the Royal Couple’s Awards, and the King and Queen presented the awards for the first time under their new name.