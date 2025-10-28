Royal

Prince Andrew becomes next in line to lose royal protection after Harry

Prince Andrew’s security fate gangs in the balance after he stepped away from royal titles

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Prince Andrew becomes next in line to lose royal protection after Harry
Prince Andrew becomes next in line to lose royal protection after Harry

Prince Andrew might have to face the same fate as Prince Harry after he stepped down from royal titles and honours.

After the former duke decided to give up his royal titles due to the controversy surrounding his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, tabloids reported that he might also lose royal protection.

A royal expert Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly, "Even though he, like [Prince] Harry, is no longer a working royal, it appears that he will continue to receive royal protection. [Prince Andrew] lives on the grounds of Windsor Great Park, not far from the rest of the family, so it goes with the territory."

Andrew can no longer use the Duke of York title and his honors, including Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter and Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO).

He received the Duke of York title when he married Sarah Ferguson in 1986, and it can only be formally removed by an act of parliament.

On the other hand, Prince Harry's appeal over his family's security arrangements in the UK was rejected in April, following his bid to retain government-funded protection for himself, Meghan Markle, and their children after relocating to the US.

Notably, the royal family has yet to release a statement addressing Prince Andrew's security protection.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sarah Ferguson plans new blow for King Charles after Prince Andrew’s promise

Sarah Ferguson plans new blow for King Charles after Prince Andrew’s promise
Sarah Ferguson warned over her new move amid intense public scrutiny

King Frederik, Queen Mary present Royal Couple’s Awards 'for first time'

King Frederik, Queen Mary present Royal Couple’s Awards 'for first time'
Royal Family shares major update on King Frederik and Queen Mary's apperance at historic award show

King Charles publicly confronted over Prince Andrew's alleged ties to Epstein

King Charles publicly confronted over Prince Andrew's alleged ties to Epstein
Prince Andrew has been under intense scrutiny over his alleged association with Jeffrey Epstein

Prince William unveils Earthshot Awards finalists shaping waste-free world

Prince William unveils Earthshot Awards finalists shaping waste-free world
The Prince of Wales is continuing his efforts for a sustainable world as he introduced finalists for the 'Build a Waste-free World' category

Buckingham Palace shares first statement after King Charles' Lichfield visit

Buckingham Palace shares first statement after King Charles' Lichfield visit
King Charles III pays surprise visit to Lichfield Cathedral for key Royal event

Princess Kate extends quiet support to Beatrice, Eugenie amid Prince Andrew's chaos

Princess Kate extends quiet support to Beatrice, Eugenie amid Prince Andrew's chaos
Prince William and Princess Kate have a hostile relationship with Prince Andrew amid ongoing scrutiny

King Philippe, Queen Mathilde arrive in Holy See for pious state visit

King Philippe, Queen Mathilde arrive in Holy See for pious state visit
The Belgium Royal Family shares important update on King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's visit

King Charles' heartwarming gesture to late cricket legend's family revealed

King Charles' heartwarming gesture to late cricket legend's family revealed
Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52 in 2022 due to a heart attack while holidaying in Thailand

Prince William, Kate Middleton set firm boundary as Andrew's drama deepens

Prince William, Kate Middleton set firm boundary as Andrew's drama deepens
Prince Andrew announced giving up his Duke of York title in October this year

King Charles to pay tribute at historic memorial for excluded veterans

King Charles to pay tribute at historic memorial for excluded veterans
King Charles to attend landmark ceremony honoring veterans once silenced by service ban

Queen Mathilde delivers emotional speech at global event in Rome

Queen Mathilde delivers emotional speech at global event in Rome
Queen Mathilde exudes elegance and timeless beauty at Daring Peace forum in Rome

Queen Rania brings fairytale glam to Council of Nation event

Queen Rania brings fairytale glam to Council of Nation event
The Queen of Jordan turned heads as made an appearance at the second regular session of the Council of the Nation