Prince Andrew becomes next in line to lose royal protection after Harry

Prince Andrew might have to face the same fate as Prince Harry after he stepped down from royal titles and honours.
After the former duke decided to give up his royal titles due to the controversy surrounding his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, tabloids reported that he might also lose royal protection.
A royal expert Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly, "Even though he, like [Prince] Harry, is no longer a working royal, it appears that he will continue to receive royal protection. [Prince Andrew] lives on the grounds of Windsor Great Park, not far from the rest of the family, so it goes with the territory."
Andrew can no longer use the Duke of York title and his honors, including Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter and Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO).
He received the Duke of York title when he married Sarah Ferguson in 1986, and it can only be formally removed by an act of parliament.
On the other hand, Prince Harry's appeal over his family's security arrangements in the UK was rejected in April, following his bid to retain government-funded protection for himself, Meghan Markle, and their children after relocating to the US.
Notably, the royal family has yet to release a statement addressing Prince Andrew's security protection.