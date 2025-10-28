Sarah Ferguson plans new blow for King Charles after Prince Andrew’s promise

Sarah Ferguson’s upcoming book is drawing criticism, with experts warning it “could be very harmful” amid intense public scrutiny.
As per GB News, the former Duchess of York is in talks to publish a memoir after reports claimed Prince Andrew has promised King Charles he will not write a tell-all book.
On Fergie’s move to publish the memoir, Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams expressed the concerns that her autobiography would be “very harmful” and difficult to believe beyond “provable facts”.
Fitzwilliams said, “I honestly suspect that if she ever did, I mean, what harm it might do. It could be very harmful.”
He went on to say, “Because, of course, any book written by an insider is harmful, but the whole point of an autobiography is that you want to be believed.”
“And I think that there would be very considerable problems in believing it, believing anything that she said, other than provable facts,” the expert revealed.
Notably, the report came after The Sun disclosed that Andrew assured the King he has no plans to release a revealing memoir like Harry.
However, it was reported that if Sarah does publish a memoir, it will likely be a “life lessons” book, though nothing has been announced.
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have continued to draw attention for their past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
Amid ongoing uncertainty about their living arrangements, Andrew is reportedly considering a move to Frogmore Cottage, while Sarah may relocate to Adelaide Cottage following their relinquishment of royal titles.