King Philippe, Queen Mathilde arrive in Holy See for pious state visit

  By Fatima Hassan
King Philippe and his wife, Queen Mathilde, touched down in the Holy See for the prestigious state visit.

On Monday, October 27, the Belgian Royal Family turned to their Instagram account to share an important update on Their Majesties' new tour. 

After arriving at the Vatican City, the Royal couple, who tied the knot in 1999, were welcomed by Pope Leo XIV for the crucial talks. 

"The King and Queen are received at the Vatican by Pope Leon XIV. The King and the Queen are received by Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican," King Philippe's office stated.

After King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the Holy See last week, the Belgian Royals visited the Pope for the first time after the demise of the late Pope Francis. 

The King and Queen previously met the late head of the Catholic Church and sovereign in September last year, where Francis harshly condemned the country's liberal abortion laws.

During a visit to the grave of King Baudouin (1930-1993) together with the ruling royal couple, the Pope praised Baudouin's courage in opposing a "murderous" law. 

After King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, Pope Leo also received Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for the first time in a private audience. 

