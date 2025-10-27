Royal

King Charles' heartwarming gesture to late cricket legend's family revealed

Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52 in 2022 due to a heart attack while holidaying in Thailand

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |

King Charles' heartwarming gesture to late cricket legend's family revealed 


King Charles has once again won hearts as the father of late cricket legend Shane Warne revealed a touching gesture by the monarch.

During an interview after details of a three-day charity golf event in memory of the Australian spinner for next month, Warne's father, Keith, shared that Charles sent a personal note to him and his wife, Bridgette, after his tragic death in March 2022.

Keith noted, "The King sent the letter to us when he was Prince Charles. He said it was a huge loss. To get a letter from him meant a lot."

In an emotional admission, Keith said that although his son died almost four years ago, he has an eternal presence in the Warne family decision-making process.

"A day does not go past without me thinking of him. We have got daily and weekly things happening and he is on our minds all the time," he noted.

Warne's father added, "Since his passing, whenever any member of the family or the Shane Warne Legacy have a decision to make one of the first things we would say is 'what would Shane do? What would Shane want?'"

The next month's event will honour Shane Warne and the late all-rounder Andrew Symonds at a golf tournament and dinner at the Gold Coast's Royal Pines Resort from November 27.

