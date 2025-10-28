Royal

King Charles publicly confronted over Prince Andrew's alleged ties to Epstein

Prince Andrew has been under intense scrutiny over his alleged association with Jeffrey Epstein

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |

King Charles publicly confronted over Prince Andrew's alleged ties to Epstein


Tension in the UK air, as King Charles was heckled by a protestor over Prince Andrew's alleged association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On Monday, October 17, during a visit to Lichfield Cathedral, a man shouted, "How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?" as the monarch was greeting the public.

While the King either did not hear or did not pay attention to the remark, the local support was quite prominent for Charles, as one woman told the protester to "shut up". There were also loud chants of "three cheers for the King".

Prince Andrew's links with the disgraced financier have been under scrutiny in recent weeks, as Charles' younger brother, who has always strongly denied the claims, announced earlier this month that he is surrendering his titles.

In a now-viral video from Staffordshire, a single protester said, "How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein? Have you asked the police to cover up for Andrew?

"Should MPs be allowed to debate the royals in the House of Commons?"

The scandal over Prince Andrew's connections to Epstein has been reignited by sexual abuse allegations repeated in Virginia Giuffre's posthumously published memoir.

In the memoir, Giuffre claimed she had sex with the prince on three separate occasions, including once with Epstein and "eight other young girls".

Andrew, who reached a financial settlement with Giuffre in 2022, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

