Prince Harry's charity faces new blow after member takes unexpected turn

Prince Harry's charity Sentebale is facing another crisis with the resignation of Nerissa Naidu, a new board member who stepped down just weeks after her appointment.
Naidu, who was appointed as a trustee on 25 March, resigned from her role on April 14.
This latest departure follows Prince Harry's own exit due to an escalating boardroom dispute with the charity's chief executive, Dr Sophie Chandauka and it left the organization with the minimum recommended number of board members.
The charity, which was established by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006. now has only three trustees, Iain Rawlinson, Dr Bhakti Hansoti and Dr Chandauka.
Prince Harry resignation
On March 26, Prince Harry announced his departure from his charity Sentebale, which he co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho twenty years ago in honour of their respective mothers.
"With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as Patrons of the organisation until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees who have had to do the same,” Prince Harry and Prince of Lesotho said in a joint statement at the time.
The original dispute centered on a boardroom battle that saw several trustees leave following a conflict with Dr Chandauka.