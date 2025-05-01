Royal

Prince Harry's charity faces new blow after member takes unexpected turn

Prince Harry co-founded Sentebale with Prince Seeiso twenty years ago in honor of their respective mothers

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 01, 2025
Prince Harrys charity faces blow again after new member takes unexpected turn
Prince Harry's charity faces blow again after new member takes unexpected turn

Prince Harry's charity Sentebale is facing another crisis with the resignation of Nerissa Naidu, a new board member who stepped down just weeks after her appointment.

Naidu, who was appointed as a trustee on 25 March, resigned from her role on April 14.

This latest departure follows Prince Harry's own exit due to an escalating boardroom dispute with the charity's chief executive, Dr Sophie Chandauka and it left the organization with the minimum recommended number of board members.

The charity, which was established by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006. now has only three trustees, Iain Rawlinson, Dr Bhakti Hansoti and Dr Chandauka.

Prince Harry resignation

On March 26, Prince Harry announced his departure from his charity Sentebale, which he co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho twenty years ago in honour of their respective mothers.

"With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as Patrons of the organisation until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees who have had to do the same,” Prince Harry and Prince of Lesotho said in a joint statement at the time.

The original dispute centered on a boardroom battle that saw several trustees leave following a conflict with Dr Chandauka.

Gemini AI upgraded with advanced image creation tools: What to expect

Gemini AI upgraded with advanced image creation tools: What to expect
Borderlands 4 gameplay revealed: Early release confirmed

Borderlands 4 gameplay revealed: Early release confirmed
Sarah Ferguson expresses 'honor' to speak at IDEAS+LEADERS Summit

Sarah Ferguson expresses 'honor' to speak at IDEAS+LEADERS Summit
US measles case tally approaches 900, outbreaks reported in 10 states

US measles case tally approaches 900, outbreaks reported in 10 states
Sarah Ferguson expresses 'honor' to speak at IDEAS+LEADERS Summit
Sarah Ferguson expresses 'honor' to speak at IDEAS+LEADERS Summit
King Charles to mark his second coronation with King Carl, Queen Silvia
King Charles to mark his second coronation with King Carl, Queen Silvia
Queen Mary receives warm welcome at 'Danner of Denmark' exhibition
Queen Mary receives warm welcome at 'Danner of Denmark' exhibition
Prince William makes witty excuse to skip play time with Prince George, Louis
Prince William makes witty excuse to skip play time with Prince George, Louis
Princess Ines marks first royal balcony appearance for King Carl Gustaf's big day
Princess Ines marks first royal balcony appearance for King Carl Gustaf's big day
Prince William, Kate Middleton wish ‘happy’ May Day with exciting teaser
Prince William, Kate Middleton wish ‘happy’ May Day with exciting teaser
Prince William to make upsetting move for Buckingham Palace as future King
Prince William to make upsetting move for Buckingham Palace as future King
Princess Beatrice’s husband reacts to William, Kate’s intimate anniversary snap
Princess Beatrice’s husband reacts to William, Kate’s intimate anniversary snap
Prince Edward honours Queen Elizabeth II in Philadelphia visit
Prince Edward honours Queen Elizabeth II in Philadelphia visit
King Charles apologises to Dame Deborah’s parents at Palace reception
King Charles apologises to Dame Deborah’s parents at Palace reception
King Charles sums up his cancer journey in two heartbreaking words
King Charles sums up his cancer journey in two heartbreaking words
King Charles, Queen Camilla pay tribute to cancer care heroes at moving event
King Charles, Queen Camilla pay tribute to cancer care heroes at moving event