King Charles forced to shut Royal residence after ‘emergency issue’

An unexpected “emergency issue” has hit King Charles’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk!
On Thursday, May 1, GB News reported that the British Monarch’s one of the key royal residences, Sandringham Estate, has been forced to shut its door to visitors due to an “Emergency plumbing issue.”
According to the update, the royal manor’s toilets have not been functioning properly after a burst water main in the area.
As a result of the closure, the house, gardens, restaurants, and courtyard facilities at the Norfolk estate have been impacted.
The issue came to light after Anglian Water – a company that provides water supply, sewerage, and sewage treatment in the East of England – reported that the area's customers were facing the problem of “either very low water pressure or no water.”
In its official statement, the Royal Estate noted, "The Estate is currently closed all day to visitors due to an emergency plumbing issue. This includes The House, The Gardens, Sandringham Restaurant and Courtyard Facilities. We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding."
Meanwhile, in an apology statement, Anglian Water said, "We're really sorry but some customers in Sandringham and surrounding areas may have either very low water pressure or no water at all."
Moreover, Sandringham Estate has also confirmed that while all other areas will remain closed, the Royal Parkland is still open for the visitors. However, no toilet facilities will be available during this time.
About Sandringham Estate:
Sandringham Estate is one of the private residences of the British Royal Family and is located in Norfolk, England. It cover an area of more that 20,000 acres and included a grand house, gardens, woodlands, and farmland.
The residence, privately owned by the reigning monarch, has been passed down through generations of the Royal Family.