Sarah Ferguson expresses 'honor' to speak at IDEAS+LEADERS Summit

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, recently had the privilege of speaking at the prestigious IDEAS+LEADERS London Summit and now she is gushing over it!
The Duchess of York took to Instagram account on Thursday to share a glimpse into the prestigious event alongside a heartfelt note.
“What an honour it was to speak at the IDEAS+LEADERS London Summit. Being surrounded by changemakers and visionaries was truly inspiring. I spoke about the importance of service in leadership, and reaffirmed my lifelong commitment to education - especially for Afghan girls who continue to face unimaginable barriers to learning,” she penned along a video.
In the clip, the wife of Prince Andrew could be seen exploring the Royal Automobile Club with Nilofar Ayoubi, a human right defender from Afghanistan.
“A heartfelt thank you to @nilofar_ayoubi for our powerful conversation. Your strength, courage, and dedication to advocating for Afghan women and girls is nothing short of remarkable,” she penned in the caption.
Sarah further added, “Through my humanitarian work with @sarahs_trust_, my message remains: true leadership is not about power - it’s about service. Thank you to everyone who made this unforgettable event possible. It was brilliant to be part of it.”
IDEAS+LEADERS London Summit
The Duchess of York attended the IDEAS+LEADERS London Summit at Pall Mall London on April 23, where she discussed the future of leadership.