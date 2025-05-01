Royal

Sarah Ferguson expresses 'honor' to speak at IDEAS+LEADERS Summit

The Duchess of York attended the IDEAS+LEADERS London Summit at Pall Mall London on April 23,

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 01, 2025
Sarah Ferguson expresses honor to speak at IDEAS+LEADERS Summit
Sarah Ferguson expresses 'honor' to speak at IDEAS+LEADERS Summit

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, recently had the privilege of speaking at the prestigious IDEAS+LEADERS London Summit and now she is gushing over it!

The Duchess of York took to Instagram account on Thursday to share a glimpse into the prestigious event alongside a heartfelt note.

“What an honour it was to speak at the IDEAS+LEADERS London Summit. Being surrounded by changemakers and visionaries was truly inspiring. I spoke about the importance of service in leadership, and reaffirmed my lifelong commitment to education - especially for Afghan girls who continue to face unimaginable barriers to learning,” she penned along a video.

In the clip, the wife of Prince Andrew could be seen exploring the Royal Automobile Club with Nilofar Ayoubi, a human right defender from Afghanistan.

“A heartfelt thank you to @nilofar_ayoubi for our powerful conversation. Your strength, courage, and dedication to advocating for Afghan women and girls is nothing short of remarkable,” she penned in the caption.


Sarah further added, “Through my humanitarian work with @sarahs_trust_, my message remains: true leadership is not about power - it’s about service. Thank you to everyone who made this unforgettable event possible. It was brilliant to be part of it.”

IDEAS+LEADERS London Summit

The Duchess of York attended the IDEAS+LEADERS London Summit at Pall Mall London on April 23, where she discussed the future of leadership.

Gemini AI upgraded with advanced image creation tools: What to expect

Gemini AI upgraded with advanced image creation tools: What to expect
Borderlands 4 gameplay revealed: Early release confirmed

Borderlands 4 gameplay revealed: Early release confirmed
Sarah Ferguson expresses 'honor' to speak at IDEAS+LEADERS Summit

Sarah Ferguson expresses 'honor' to speak at IDEAS+LEADERS Summit
US measles case tally approaches 900, outbreaks reported in 10 states

US measles case tally approaches 900, outbreaks reported in 10 states
King Charles to mark his second coronation with King Carl, Queen Silvia
King Charles to mark his second coronation with King Carl, Queen Silvia
Queen Mary receives warm welcome at 'Danner of Denmark' exhibition
Queen Mary receives warm welcome at 'Danner of Denmark' exhibition
Prince William makes witty excuse to skip play time with Prince George, Louis
Prince William makes witty excuse to skip play time with Prince George, Louis
Prince Harry's charity faces new blow after member takes unexpected turn
Prince Harry's charity faces new blow after member takes unexpected turn
Princess Ines marks first royal balcony appearance for King Carl Gustaf's big day
Princess Ines marks first royal balcony appearance for King Carl Gustaf's big day
Prince William, Kate Middleton wish ‘happy’ May Day with exciting teaser
Prince William, Kate Middleton wish ‘happy’ May Day with exciting teaser
Prince William to make upsetting move for Buckingham Palace as future King
Prince William to make upsetting move for Buckingham Palace as future King
Princess Beatrice’s husband reacts to William, Kate’s intimate anniversary snap
Princess Beatrice’s husband reacts to William, Kate’s intimate anniversary snap
Prince Edward honours Queen Elizabeth II in Philadelphia visit
Prince Edward honours Queen Elizabeth II in Philadelphia visit
King Charles apologises to Dame Deborah’s parents at Palace reception
King Charles apologises to Dame Deborah’s parents at Palace reception
King Charles sums up his cancer journey in two heartbreaking words
King Charles sums up his cancer journey in two heartbreaking words
King Charles, Queen Camilla pay tribute to cancer care heroes at moving event
King Charles, Queen Camilla pay tribute to cancer care heroes at moving event