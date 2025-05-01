Tom Brady creates 'timeless' memory for Ben Affleck in unexpected way

Tom Brady, the legendary seven-time Super Bowl champion shared special once-in-a-lifetime moment with actor Ben Affleck that many people might not have known about.
During an episode of New Heights podcast, hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce, Affleck enthusiastically recalled a special moment of catching a football pass from Brady.
"I won't lie to you. Aside from the birth of my children, that was the greatest day," Affleck, a dedicated Patriots fan confessed.
He and Brady were on vacation at the same place and since Brady was short on receivers, he casually asked Affleck, "Wanna play catch?"
Initially, Brady kept things simple but gradually the match became more intense, according to Affleck.
Catching Brady's throws wasn't easy but The Accountant star managed to catch a particularly challenging throw, feeling proud of the achievement.
"I f---ing catch it. I acted like I won. I called everybody I knew," he said proudly.
Jason and Travis clearly impressed, celebrated with an enthusiastic "Let's Go!" as Affleck basked in the glory of his football achievement.
Affleck had always admired Brady, calling him "a prince and a really sweet man and the greatest football player that ever lived."
Tom Brady: A legendary quarterback
Brady is considered as one of the greatest quarterback in NFL history.
Seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has announced his retirement from the NFL on February 1, 2023.