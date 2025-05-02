Entertainment

A$AP Rocky makes sweet confession about Rihanna

A$AP shares girlfriend Rihanna loves his sense of style and steals his clothes sometimes

A$AP Rocky has made a surprising confession about girlfriend Rihanna.

The American rapper, who shares two sons with the Grammy winner, appeared for an interview with Vogue's The Run-Through podcast, released on Thursday.

A$AP revealed that Rihanna steals his clothes sometimes as she admires his fashion sense.

He said, "For me, it's not fair that my girl could just go in my closet and take anything from it and wear it. She does it to me all the time, man! Sometimes you just see her on an interview or see a paparazzi photo, like, 'Wait, there goes my Miu Miu f**king jacket!... I was looking for that since 2021!'"

The Fuckin’ Problems singer also noted that using your partner’s clothes goes both ways.

A$AP explained, "That goes both ways. She has pieces she don't know that I actually stole. I do what the f**k I want," adding, "I wanna be a catalyst for daring men. I don't know who drew the line between femininity - or being feminine - and masculinity. I don't see any barriers."

The Wild for the Night hitmaker is known for his matchless fashion sense. He is set to co-chair the star-studded Met Gala this year alongside Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton and Pharrell Williams.

About A$AP Rocky, Rihanna’s relationship:

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna started dating in late 2019.

The romantic couple welcomed their first child together in 2022 and second in 2023.

