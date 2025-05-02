Tom Cruise to attend David Beckham's 50th birthday bash with Ana De Armas

Tom Cruise is set to attend pal David Beckham's lavish 50th birthday party with rumored girlfriend Ana De Armas.
The duo seemingly confirmed their romance by flying to London together this week, just a few days before the Blonde star’s 37th birthday.
A source told Daily Mail that the Top Gun actor, 62, has been planning to bring his rumored girlfriend Ana, 36, to David’s birthday bash on Friday, April 2.
The insider also shared exciting details about their relationship, noting, “They are talking about working together on a new film and have been spending time together — both just the two of them, as well as with friends. Tom seems really keen to impress her and flew Ana to Madrid over the Easter weekend. They are having a lot of fun together.”
Ana and Tom became close friends after starring together in the 2019 movie WASP Network.
The tipster shared, “Ana has said that Penelope is happy for her, she approves. They know each other from the movie and also they have friends in common in Madrid from when Ana lived there for a while. Tom makes Ana feel safe and that is very important to her.”
It is pertinent to note that neither Tom Cruise nor Ana de Armas have confirmed their romantic relationship.
Tom Cruise relationship history
Tom Cruise has been married three times: Mimi Rogers (1987-1990), Nicole Kidman (1990-2001), and Katie Holmes (2006-2012).
He has also dated Cher, Heather Locklear and more Hollywood celebrities.