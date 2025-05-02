Selena Gomez reveals real reason behind launching Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez has shared the real reason for launching makeup brand at the Rare Beauty’s 4th annual Mental Health Summit.
The Only Murders in the building star also shared the impact of her beauty brand in terms of “self-acceptance” and positive “mental health.”
On Thursday, Selena attended the one-day summit that welcomed 175 guests for an interactive panel discussion around mental health struggles.
After taking the center stage, the Disney alum revealed that her main “goal” to launch Rare Beauty was to bring some sort of mental health access to people in every community because she lacked such resources in her own past.
She said, “I went through a very weird time until I figured out I was bipolar, and there was clarity there. It seems scary for people, but it actually allows freedom and more conversation when you release your own story.”
Selena noted that mental health isn’t a seasonal campaign of her beauty brand but it’s the main foundation.
Benny Blanco’s fiancée also discussed Rare Beauty during a chat with WWD at the summit. She shared, “When I launched Rare Beauty, I wanted to create a brand with a greater meaning and a vision to create a welcoming community that could shape positive conversations around self-acceptance and mental health."
For the summit, Selena opted for white blazer and a pair of stiletto heels.
About Selena Gomez Rare Beauty brand
Selena Gomez launched her first beauty brand, Rare Beauty, in 2020. The makeup and skincare brand is famous for its inclusivity to beauty, promoting self-acceptance and mental health awareness.