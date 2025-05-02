Sarah Ferguson makes emotional palace appearance to support King Charles 

Sarah Ferguson is supporting fellow cancer survivors with King Charles!
The Duchess of York made an emotional appearance at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, joining the cancer-stricken monarch and Queen Camilla for a reception honoring cancer support organizations.
Fergie’s appearance marked a rare inclusion at an official royal engagement since her divorce from Prince Andrew in 1996.
Besides Sarah, the Duchess of Gloucester also attended the Community Based Cancer Support Reception at the Palace.
The event brought together cancer survivors and supporters to celebrate resilience and unity in the fight against the disease.
Sarah’s presence alongside her former brother-in-law demonstrated solidarity in their shared experiences with cancer.
Sarah Ferguson’s cancer battle
Sarah Ferguson is also a cancer survival was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2023, which required a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.
Just six months later in January 2024, the faced another diagnosis of malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer.
Sarah Ferguson’s cancer Charities
Fergie has a long history of supporting cancer charities, having worked with the Teenage Cancer Trust for 35 years.
The ex-wife of Prince Andrew was named a patron of the organization in 1990 and worked with the American Cancer Society throughout the 2000s.
Last year, Sarah Ferguson became a patron of Prevent Breast Cancer to support people, battling the deadliest disease.