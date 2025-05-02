Entertainment

Kanye West proudly declares himself 'master' of wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West married Bianca Censori in December 2022, a month after settling divorce from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has onece again ignited controversy surrounding his relationship with wife Bianca Censori!

The disgraced rapper proudly reposted a provocative message on X by a fan, doubling down on being his wife’s “master.”

“She is a good woman that does whatever ye tells her to do without caring what anyone else has to say, the only thing she cares about is being a subservient extension to her master,” the fan wrote alongside a photo of Censori wearing a sheer tube top and sheer cutout tights.

West, who has now legally changed his name to Ye, reshared the tweet on Thursday, adding a black heart emoji in endorsement.

This isn't the first time West has sparked debate about his relationship dynamics with Censori.

Knaye West, Biana Censori’s Grammys 2025 appearance

In February, Kanye West and Biana Censori pulled out an unexpected stunt at the 2025 Grammy Awards, with the Australia model appearing in a sheer dress that exposed her body.

Following Censori's nude dress appearance, West claimed to have "dominion" over his wife in a since-deleted social media rant.

“THIS AINT NO WOKE AS [sic] FEMINIST S–T SHES WITH A BILLIONAIRE WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB ASS BROKE BITCHES,” he wrote at the time.

West further added, “PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESNT WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID ASS WOKE PAWN.”

Kanye West tied the knot with Bianca Censori in December 2022, a month after he settled his divorce from Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four kids.

