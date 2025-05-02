Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall return to spotlight after skipping Easter service

Royal

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall Mike returned to media spotlight after skipping a Royal Family gathering.

The Tindalls decided to skip Easter Sunday, which was led by King Charles and Queen Camilla at St George's Chapel.

However, her mom Princess Anne attended the event even though she was using an umbrella to aid with walking.

Mike, 46, took to Instagram on Thursday, May 1, and posted a selfie of him and his wife Zara.

In the same post, he also shared a delightful statement about the upcoming sporting event.

The caption of the post read, "Coming soon… The Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic 2025."

Mike is a patron of the Matt Hampson Foundation. He welcomes guests from all around the work for his fundraising Celebrity Golf tournament.

Back in 2024, the former England rugby captain raised £150,000 for Parkinson's and spinal injury charities.

The recently shared selfie featured Mike and Zara donning color-coordinated hot pink polo shirts and trousers.

Normally, the event takes place in late May, shortly after Zara's birthday on May 15.

Zara Tindall receives support from Princess Anne at trials

Princess Anne showed up to support daughter Zara Tindall at her trials last week.

The Princess Royal was spotted at the Cirencester Park horse trials to support her daughter on Sunday, April 27.

