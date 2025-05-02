Entertainment

Kanye West, Bianca Censori sue dentist over medical malpractice allegations

Bianca Censori and Kanye West made shocking claims against their dentist earlier this week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 02, 2025
Kanye West, Bianca Censori sue dentist over medical malpractice allegations
Kanye West, Bianca Censori sue dentist over medical malpractice allegations  

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, recently grabbed headlines after accusing a dentist of shocking medical malpractice claims. 

According to E News, the couple submitted a legal notice to Dr. Thomas Connelly on Wednesday, April 30, for providing them with insufficient medical services during their latest appointment.

Kanye and Bianca further claimed that they suffered injuries and financial damages as the doctor deliberately supplied nitrous oxide to his patients.

They additionally stated in their notice that the doctor also instructed his clients to self-administer the laughing gas, which emotionally caused trauma to him and his life partner.

Their legal representative stated, "Notably, you went so far as to deliver large ‘surgical-size’ nitrous oxide tanks to Ye’s residence (including the residence he shared with Ms. Censori) effectively enabling and encouraging him to inhale nitrous oxide outside of any medical setting."

According to multiple media reports, the dentist was formerly employed at Kanye’s firm in 2024.

Kanye West's headline grabbing titanium teeth procedure  

The doctor was previously accused of supplying the rapper with significant amounts of the anesthetic while he underwent cosmetic dental treatment, and got titanium teeth worth $850,000.

Kanye and Bianca's attorney explained that the rap icon's wife had also faced Ye's mental distress due to the negligence of the doctor, and ended up submitting a legal notice.

He explained, "Instead of enjoying a healthy married life, she was forced to witness Ye’s physical and mental distress and deterioration."

As of now, Dr. Thomas Connelly has not responded to these allegations of Kanye West and Bianca Censori. 

Lewis Hamilton backs Max Verstappen on new role before Miami GP

Lewis Hamilton backs Max Verstappen on new role before Miami GP
Kanye West, Bianca Censori sue dentist over medical malpractice allegations

Kanye West, Bianca Censori sue dentist over medical malpractice allegations

Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker-Bowles shares concern over her aging

Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker-Bowles shares concern over her aging
Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan to face off at Met Gala 2025?

Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan to face off at Met Gala 2025?
Kanye West proudly declares himself 'master' of wife Bianca Censori
Kanye West proudly declares himself 'master' of wife Bianca Censori
Selena Gomez reveals real reason behind launching Rare Beauty
Selena Gomez reveals real reason behind launching Rare Beauty
Blake Lively promotes new film in NYC as Justin Baldoni's drama intensifies
Blake Lively promotes new film in NYC as Justin Baldoni's drama intensifies
Tom Cruise to attend David Beckham's 50th birthday bash with Ana De Armas
Tom Cruise to attend David Beckham's 50th birthday bash with Ana De Armas
Selena Gomez documents her prom date with Benny Blanco in 'Talk' video
Selena Gomez documents her prom date with Benny Blanco in 'Talk' video
Victoria Beckham marks husband David's birthday with touching tribute
Victoria Beckham marks husband David's birthday with touching tribute
A$AP Rocky makes sweet confession about Rihanna
A$AP Rocky makes sweet confession about Rihanna
Jill Sobule 'I Kissed a Girl' singer dies in tragic house fire at 66
Jill Sobule 'I Kissed a Girl' singer dies in tragic house fire at 66
Ed Sheeran releases new song ‘Old Phone’ with emotional message
Ed Sheeran releases new song ‘Old Phone’ with emotional message
Kanye West, Bianca Censori initiate new legal battle amid divorce rumors
Kanye West, Bianca Censori initiate new legal battle amid divorce rumors
Tom Cruise treats Ana de Armas to thrilling helicopter ride on her 37th birthday
Tom Cruise treats Ana de Armas to thrilling helicopter ride on her 37th birthday
Brad Pitt’s ‘F1: The Album’ promises energetic tracks with star-studded lineup
Brad Pitt’s ‘F1: The Album’ promises energetic tracks with star-studded lineup