Kanye West, Bianca Censori sue dentist over medical malpractice allegations  

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, recently grabbed headlines after accusing a dentist of shocking medical malpractice claims.
According to E News, the couple submitted a legal notice to Dr. Thomas Connelly on Wednesday, April 30, for providing them with insufficient medical services during their latest appointment.
Kanye and Bianca further claimed that they suffered injuries and financial damages as the doctor deliberately supplied nitrous oxide to his patients.
They additionally stated in their notice that the doctor also instructed his clients to self-administer the laughing gas, which emotionally caused trauma to him and his life partner.
Their legal representative stated, "Notably, you went so far as to deliver large ‘surgical-size’ nitrous oxide tanks to Ye’s residence (including the residence he shared with Ms. Censori) effectively enabling and encouraging him to inhale nitrous oxide outside of any medical setting."
According to multiple media reports, the dentist was formerly employed at Kanye’s firm in 2024.
Kanye West's headline grabbing titanium teeth procedure
The doctor was previously accused of supplying the rapper with significant amounts of the anesthetic while he underwent cosmetic dental treatment, and got titanium teeth worth $850,000.
Kanye and Bianca's attorney explained that the rap icon's wife had also faced Ye's mental distress due to the negligence of the doctor, and ended up submitting a legal notice.
He explained, "Instead of enjoying a healthy married life, she was forced to witness Ye’s physical and mental distress and deterioration."
As of now, Dr. Thomas Connelly has not responded to these allegations of Kanye West and Bianca Censori.