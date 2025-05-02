Royal

Princess Charlotte marks 10th birthday with cute portrait captured by Kate

Prince William and Princess Kate welcomed their only daughter Princess Charlotte on May 2, 2015

Princess Charlotte has turned 10 today, on May 2, and her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating the joyous occasion to the fullest.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took to their Instagram handle on Friday to share an adorable portrait of their only daughter, Princess Charlotte, captured by none other than her beautiful mother.

In the portrait, Charlotte, who is third in the line of succession to the throne, could be seen wearing a mountain backpack with a camouflage-style coat and blue trousers as she smiles at the camera with a gorgeous hillside setting behind her.

"Happy 10th Birthday Princess Charlotte!” Kensington Palace wrote in the caption alongside a black heart emoji.

The palace also gave picture credits to Kate Middleton in caption, penning, “The Princess of Wales,” along with a camera emoji.

Princess Kate captured the photo of the little Royal on her iPhone earlier this year while the family was away in Cumbria, as per Daily Mail.



Last week, the future king and queen released a cute portrait of Prince Louis, taken in Norfolk, to mark his 7th birthday.

However, Prince Louis' photo was taken by the family's preferred photographer, Josh Shinner.

About Princess Charlotte

Prince William and Princess Kate welcomed their only daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Diana on May 2, 2015 at St. Mary's Hospital in London.

As the second child of The Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte is third in line to the British throne.

