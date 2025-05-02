Kyle Richards' daughter opens up about side effects of using weight-loss drugs  

Kyle Richards' daughter, Sophia Umansky, shared her side effects of using weight-loss medication.
The 25-year-old TV personality took to her TikTok handle on Wednesday, April 30, to reveal her experience of using weight-loss drugs with her fans and well-wishers.
In the viral footage, Kyle disclosed that she has been using Mounjaro to reduce her weight, causing severe hair loss.
What is Mounjaro?
For those unaware, Mounjaro is an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with Type 2 diabetes. It's a brand name for tirzepatide also known as Zepbound which is highly effective for weight loss by reducing appetite and improving how the body breaks down sugar and fat.
Kylie explained in the clip, "I am very lucky that I have so much hair because, at the rate that I’ve been losing hair, I’m gonna be bald in about a week."
She said that her dramatic hair loss journey started a few months ago, and she has been using hair extensions to avoid the ugly look.
Sophia continued, "I’m just going to show you a quick little video of what my hair loss looks like, and this is every day and you’re not even seeing the half of it."
The third youngest daughter of Kyle further stated that she’s been using OMI hair growth peptides, and taking collagen and Grüns vitamins.
Kyle Richards welcomed daughter Sophia Richards with husband Mauricio Umansky
It is pertinent to note, Kyle Richards welcomed her daughter Sophia Umansky on January 18, 2000, with her husband, Mauricio Umansky.