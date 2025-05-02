Prince William, Kate pen loving wish for Princess Charlotte's 10th birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton are overjoyed with love today as their only daughter, Princess Charlotte has turned 10.
Taking to its Instagram account on Friday, May 2, the Kensington Palace pen a heartfelt wish along with a never-before-seen image of the little Royal to mark her monumental double-digit birthday.
"Happy 10th Birthday Princess Charlotte!” the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote in the caption alongside a black heart emoji and an official portrait.
The adorable portrait showed the 10-year-old beaming as she wore a long-sleeve camouflage jacket and navy blue leggings.
In the photo, Charlotte, who is third in the line of succession to the throne, could be seen sitting on the ground and leaning back, with a blue rucksack on her back with a gorgeous hillside setting behind her.
What makes the photograph even more special is its photographer, who is none other than Princess Charlotte's beautiful mother, Kate Middleton.
Princess Kate captured the photo of Princess Charlotte on her iPhone earlier this year while the family was away in Cumbria.
Princess Charlotte's grandfather, King Charles also extended his heartfelt birthday wish to her by simply resahring Prince William and Kate Middleton's post on his Instagram Stories.
Royal fans' reaction
Soon after the post, many royal fans rushed to the comment section to shower love on their beloved princess.
"Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte! Looks just like her father," one wrote.
While another added, "Love this photo so much! Happiest of birthdays to Princess Charlotte!"
"Such a lovely birthday photo," the third penned.
Prince William and Princess Kate welcomed their only daughter Princess Charlotte on May 2, 2015.