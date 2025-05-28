Royal Family member reveals shocking diagnosis after years of health 'struggle'

King Charles family member has opened up about a shocking diagnosis after struggling with a health issue for years.
Flora Vesterberg, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth's cousin Princess Alexandra has shared that she has been diagnosed with autism at the age of 30.
The Scottish-born art historian recently wrote an article in Brtish Vogue in which she opened up about her health condition.
"I've struggled quietly with the challenges of my neurodiversity since childhood, but am now also able to perceive its strengths," she wrote.
Flora went on share that she has "underlying concern for how I would articulate this professionally."
She also explained how an autistic person's life quality solely depends on "the level of acceptance and support that they receive".
"Whilst my journey with autism feels like it only truly began with my diagnosis, I feel relieved to now have a clearer understanding of my emotional needs as well as the strengths that I should lean into," the relative of King Charles added.
Flora, who has started a PhD at The Courtauld Institute of Art in London admitted, "As a result of the diagnosis, I feel empowered by having a framework with which to understand my experiences and sensitivities."
"It brings a sense of relief as well as validation. I know that this will not only help me to be kinder to myself, but also help my community to support me effectively," she added.
Flora Vesterberg father James Ogilvy is King Charles' second cousin and Princess Eugenie's godfather.
This heartbreaking health confession from the Royal lady came amid King Charles and Queen Camilla's two-day state visit to Canada.