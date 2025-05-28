Royal

Meghan Markle speaks out on 'pressure' of naming kids with everyone's approval

The Duchess of Sussex is the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, whom she shares with Prince Harry

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Meghan Markle has given a valuable piece of advice to parents-to-be, especially when it comes to one of the most personal decisions they'll ever make.

For the season finale of her Lemonada Media podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, the Duchess of Sussex sat down with Spanx founder Sara Blakely.

While discussing about the challenges of motherhood and entrepreneurship, Meghan drew a surprising parallel between launching a brand and naming a child due to the pressure to get "everyone's approval."

"You're like, 'What do you think?' " the Duchess of Sussex said.

She continued, "It's no different — I will say this to every woman in the world or every person in the world who's going to have a child — if you have an idea about what you are going to name that baby, you keep it so close to your heart, until that baby is born and it's named.”

“Don't ask anyone's opinion," Meghan added.

The duchess’ advice comes from personal experience as she is mother to two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, whom she shares with her husband, Prince Harry.

Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ask Royal Family before naming their children?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did discuss the idea of their daughter's name with the royal family despite stepping down from royal duties in 2020.

"The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement, in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called," a spokesperson for the couple previously told PEOPLE.

They further shared. "During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."

Royal Family member reveals shocking diagnosis after years of health 'struggle'
Royal Family member reveals shocking diagnosis after years of health 'struggle'
Prince William and Harry's cousin shares heartbreaking health update
Zara Tindall’s unseen competitive side revealed by Mike Tindall
Zara Tindall’s unseen competitive side revealed by Mike Tindall
Mike Tindall makes major claims about Zara Tindall's competitive nature
Sarah Ferguson issues emotional statement on tragic Liverpool incident
Sarah Ferguson issues emotional statement on tragic Liverpool incident
The Duchess of York released a moving statement following Liverpool incident, which left nearly 50 people injured
King Charles sends strong message to Trump over Canada remarks during speech
King Charles sends strong message to Trump over Canada remarks during speech
Donald Trump recently suggested that Canada should become the 51st State of the United States of America
King Charles, Queen Camilla share heartfelt statement as Canada trip ends
King Charles, Queen Camilla share heartfelt statement as Canada trip ends
Buckingham Palace issues King Charles, Queen Camilla's final message from Canada as official visit comes to an end
King Charles flaunts French accent in 26-minute long historic monologue
King Charles flaunts French accent in 26-minute long historic monologue
King Charles III delivers historic speech from the throne at the Canada’s 45th Parliament opening ceremony
King Charles opens Canada's 45th Parliament with historic throne speech
King Charles opens Canada's 45th Parliament with historic throne speech
The 76-year-old monarch and his life partner arrived in Canada earlier this week
Meghan Markle drops special surprise ahead of King Charles' milestone moment
Meghan Markle drops special surprise ahead of King Charles' milestone moment
The Duchess of Sussex shares delightful surprise as King Charles gears up to mark a historic moment
King Charles, Queen Camilla ride royal carriage to Canadian Parliament: Watch
King Charles, Queen Camilla ride royal carriage to Canadian Parliament: Watch
Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla make regal arrival at the opening of Parliament in Ottawa, Canada
Meghan Markle reveals next venture plans after launching lifestyle brand
Meghan Markle reveals next venture plans after launching lifestyle brand
The Duchess of Sussex launched her lifestyle brand 'As Ever' in April this year
Prince William, Kate express ‘deep sadness’ over Liverpool parade tragedy
Prince William, Kate express ‘deep sadness’ over Liverpool parade tragedy
The Prince and Princess of Wales released a sorrowful statement as they expressed grief over the tragic Liverpool car crash
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'deeply shocked' after tragic Liverpool incident
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'deeply shocked' after tragic Liverpool incident
Queen Camilla and King Charles shared an emotional statement regarding the dreadful Liverpool incident