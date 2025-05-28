Meghan Markle speaks out on 'pressure' of naming kids with everyone's approval

Meghan Markle has given a valuable piece of advice to parents-to-be, especially when it comes to one of the most personal decisions they'll ever make.
For the season finale of her Lemonada Media podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, the Duchess of Sussex sat down with Spanx founder Sara Blakely.
While discussing about the challenges of motherhood and entrepreneurship, Meghan drew a surprising parallel between launching a brand and naming a child due to the pressure to get "everyone's approval."
"You're like, 'What do you think?' " the Duchess of Sussex said.
She continued, "It's no different — I will say this to every woman in the world or every person in the world who's going to have a child — if you have an idea about what you are going to name that baby, you keep it so close to your heart, until that baby is born and it's named.”
“Don't ask anyone's opinion," Meghan added.
The duchess’ advice comes from personal experience as she is mother to two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, whom she shares with her husband, Prince Harry.
Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ask Royal Family before naming their children?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did discuss the idea of their daughter's name with the royal family despite stepping down from royal duties in 2020.
"The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement, in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called," a spokesperson for the couple previously told PEOPLE.
They further shared. "During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."