Met Gala 2025: Star-studded guest list includes Madonna, Shakira & more

Madonna, Shakira, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, and more are reportedly set to attend this year’s highly anticipated Met Gala.
As per Page Six, a source shared that the music icons are expected to dazzle the event on next Monday.
It is reported that icon Ross' daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross and her son Evan, will also attend the event.
Another source revealed that Lauryn Hill will also be in attendance, after receiving an invite from gala co-chair Pharrell Williams.
According to a source, Lorde, who recently released her new track What Was That, along with Bebe Rexha and A Bar Song (Tipsy) hitmaker Shaboozey, are also expected to attend.
Movie stars Angela Bassett and Demi Moore will also exude their elegance at Anna Wintour’s big night.
Chris Rock and late night host Jimmy Fallon along with singer Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren will mark their attendance too.
Further, White Lotus star, Walton Goggins and Succession star Sarah Snook, Adam Scott and Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin will also attend this year's gala.
Previously a source revealed that this year’s glam event will be attended by Doechii, Shakira, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, and models Amelia Gray and Ashley Graham.
Met Gala 2025 theme:
To note, Held annually on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
The 2025 Met Gala theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" with a dress code of "Tailored for You."