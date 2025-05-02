King Charles, Queen Camilla team up with King Carl XVI Gustaf, Silvia for special duty

King Charles and Queen Camilla joined forces with Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia for a rare royal collaboration.
The British and Swedish monarchs teamed up for a rare joint duty as they planted a tree together in the Home Park of Windsor Castle, on May 01.
The sapling was planted to celebrate King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation on May 6, 2023, just days before the second anniversary of the event.
In shared glimpses, King Charles and King Carl Gustaf both can be seen using shovels to dig soil for a tree sapling.
The Swedish monarch used a special spade with historical significance as in November 1908, Sweden's King Gustaf V used the same shovel to plant an English oak tree in Windsor Great Park.
Notably, The commemorative tree is a Swedish oak (Quercus robur) tree and the King of Sweden presented it to King Charles.
It is from the Royal Nursery at Solliden Palace, the Swedish royal family's private residence in Borgholm, where they spend the summer months.
Queen Camilla and Queen Silvia were spotted with watering cans to sprinkle the first drops onto the new tree once it was in the ground.
King Carl Gustaf birthday:
To note, King Carl Gustaf meeting with King Charles came after he celebrated his 79th birthday on April 30 with a traditional military celebration at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.