King Charles, Camilla confirm Canada visit for State Opening of Parliament

  by Web Desk
  • May 02, 2025
Canada is all set to welcome its new Prime Minister in the presence of Their Royal Highnesses, King Charles and Queen Camilla!

In a new update shared on the official Instagram account of the British Royal Family on Friday, May 2, Buckingham Palace announced that the Monarch and Queen Consort will embark on a Royal visit to Canada to attend the State Opening of Parliament.

Confirming the dates of the official visit, the Royal Family shared that Their Majesties will stay in the maple country for two days.

"The King and Queen will visit Canada from Monday 26th to Tuesday 27th May," they stated in the post's caption.

"Their Majesties will attend The State Opening of Parliament of Canada in Ottawa," the caption detailed.

Besides English, the Palace issued the announcement in French language as well.

What is The State Opening of Parliament?

The State Opening of Parliament refers to a formal ceremony that marks the beginning of a new parliamentary session in constitutional monarchies, including the United Kingdom and Canada.

During the ceremony, the monarch delivers the Speech from the Throne.

Who is the new prime minister of Canada?

After the 2025 Canadian federal election, held on April 28, Mark Carney of the Liberal Party of Canada has become the new prime minister of the country.

Mark succeeded former PM Justin Trudeau as the leader of the party after his resignation in January 2025.

He is the 24th prime minister of Canada and the first to have never held an elected office prior to his appointment.

