Apple now allows Spotify to share pricing info and payment links

New version includes details on promotional pricing, subscription plans available directly from Spotify’s website

  • May 02, 2025
Apple has now approved an update to Spotify’s iPhone app that makes it the first major app to support links for US users.

Spotify revealed on Friday, May 2, 2025, that now US users can pay for plans on an external site, without restrictions.

Notably, Apple has been forced to change its rules on external payments following an order in its ongoing case against Epic Games. 

The updated app, version 9.0.40, is rolling out now on the App Store.

Speaking to The Verge, Spotify’s spokesperson Jeanne Moran stated, “In a victory for consumers, artists, creators, and authors, Apple has approved Spotify’s US app update.”

“After nearly a decade, this will finally allow us to freely show clear pricing information and links to purchase, fostering transparency and choice for U.S. consumers. We can now give consumers lower prices, more control, and easier access to the Spotify experience,” Moran added.

What's new?

The new version includes details on promotional pricing and subscription plans available directly from Spotify’s website, where its transactions won’t be subject to Apple’s 30% service charge on in-app payments.

Earlier, Apple included strict restrictions on how developers were able to advertise and link to external payment options, forbidding the use of buttons or any mention of cheaper pricing outside the app, in addition to a 27% charge on external payments.

Spotify has long been one of the most vocal critics of Apple’s payment policies, and Moran had previously stated that the “outrageous” external payment policy “flies in the face of the court’s efforts to enable greater competition and user choice.”

To note, Patreon has also announced that it intends to submit an update to enable external payments, while Epic is readying its own alternative payment processing system with lower fees than Apple’s.

