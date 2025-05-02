UK temperature set for dramatic fall after record-breaking heat

The warm weather in the UK is expected to suddenly end during the bank holiday weekend.
On Saturday, May 3, most places in the UK will still have warm and sunny weather but it will feel a bit cooler than before.
While, on Sunday, May 4, temperatures in the UK will fall sharply with a high of only 16C and most areas staying between 8C and 14C.
Meanwhile, Monday, April 5, will also be cool with more clouds across the country and light rain expected in the South East.
The UK experienced its hottest 1st of May on record with temperature reaching 29.3C in London after an unusually warm and sunny April had just passed.
Jonathan Vautrey, a forecaster at the Met Office, said in a statement, "Northerly winds are going to be driving in those much cooler and fresher conditions across all areas of the UK."
Vautrey added: "That northerly wind is coming down from the North Sea, it's going to be filtering in a reasonable amount of cloud across eastern coastal areas, both Scotland and England. So here, temperature is going to be held back quite a bit."
In late April, the typical temperatures are around 12C in parts of Scotland and about 16C in southern England.
The highest temperature ever recorded in the UK during April was 29.4C on 16 April 1949.
UK weather may reach 40C as experts sound alarm
Jim Dale, a leading environment specialist and meteorologist has warned that Britain can expect 40C to become a common temperature in the near future if immediate action is not taken, as per ExpressUK.
As per the reports, the Climate Change Committee has warned the Government to take immediate action to improve how the country prepares for climate change.