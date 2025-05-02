US jobs report exceeds expectation with strong growth amid tariff fears, Trump reacts

The US economy added more jobs than people thought it would, even though problems caused by tariffs were expected to slow things down.
As per BBC, in April the US economy created 177,000 new jobs and the unemployment rate stayed at 4.2%.
This supports President Donald Trump's claim that the economy is doing well under his policies.
Last month, most new jobs were in healthcare, warehousing and transportation.
Olu Sonola, an expert at Fitch Ratings said the new jobs report was positive.
"The key message coming from the totality of the data this week is that the US economy was fundamentally strong through the first week of April, however, the outlook remains very uncertain," he added.
As per the reports, the Labor Department’s surveys were done shortly after Trump introduced new import taxes which raised US import tax rates to their highest point in over 100 years.
Trump's response after the report was released:
After the report came out, Trump shared a post on his social media account, Truth Social saying that employment is "strong."
He wrote, "Gasoline just broke $1.98 a Gallon, lowest in years, groceries (and eggs!) down, energy down, mortgage rates down, employment strong, and much more good news, as Billions of Dollars pour in from Tariffs."
Trump further wrote, "Just like I said, and we’re only in a TRANSITION STAGE, just getting started!!! Consumers have been waiting for years to see pricing come down. NO INFLATION, THE FED SHOULD LOWER ITS RATE!!! DJT."
Now, the new data gives some hope that the US economy might stay strong despite new tariffs on imported goods.
However, experts warn that the full effects of those taxes may take more time to appear.