Beyoncé brings mom Tina Knowles, daughter Blue Ivy, Rumi on Cowboy Carter tour

Beyoncé gave her mother Tina Knowles a heartwarming spotlight during her Cowboy Carter Tour.
The Halo crooner brought her mother onstage to celebrate the release of her new book and proudly called it the “No. 1 book” as she cheered, “Congratulations, Mama T!”
On May 01, Beyoncé performed at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the second stop on her global Cowboy Carter Tour.
After a performance on Protector, her daughters Blue Ivy, 13, and Rumi, 7 joined the CUFF IT singer on stage.
"Today is a big day because my mother, who worked so hard on her book, she has the No. 1 book on the New York Times bestsellers.”
Beyoncé requested the audience to join her in a chorus of "Congratulations, Mama T."
The Single Ladies singer stood together with her mother arm-in-arm and took the moment to praise her mom, 71, on the success of her new memoir Matriarch.
To note, it marked the second consecutive night of the tour that Rumi joined her mom onstage during Protector.
She and her twin brother Sir have made fewer public appearances than their older sister Blue Ivy.
Notably, the Cowboy Carter Tour kicked off on Monday, April 28, showcasing over 35 songs during an impressive three-and-a-half-hour performance.
Tina Knowles memoir 'Matriarch'
Tina Knowles memoir Matriarch was released on April 22, and it garnered the top position in Times' bestsellers list.
Beyoncé paid tribute to her mom and wrote on Instagram that she was "so proud" of her mom's success.