Prince Harry shares concerns about King Charles life: 'don't know how much longer he has'

Prince Harry broke down in tears as he spoke about his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, in an emotional interview.
While speaking to BBC on Friday, May 2, after suffering a major defeat against Home Office over UK security provision, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his desire to “reconcile” with the Monarch and the Royal Family.
“I would love reconciliation with my family there’s no point in continuing to fight anymore, as I said life is precious,” he stated.
During the conversation, the estranged Prince made a shocking statement about King Charles, expressing uncertainty over how much time his father has left on earth.
“I don’t know how much longer my father has, he won’t speak to me because of this security stuff but it would be nice to reconcile,” said the Invictus Games founder.
The Duke also noted, “There have been so many disagreements, differences between me and some of my family this current situation that has been now ongoing for five years with regards to human life and safety is the sticking point it is the only thing that’s left.”
These unexpected statements from Prince Harry came after he lost the legal battle for his UK security.
Prince Harry loses UK tax-payer funded security case:
On Friday, May 2, the Court of Appeal announced its verdict on Prince Harry’s UK security case appeal and dismissed his plea to get public-funded security when in the country.